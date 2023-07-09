Lavrov: West not fulfilling conditions for grain agreement renewal

With just one week to go before a key grain agreement allowing Ukraine to export the commodity across the Black Sea expires, Russia's foreign minister told his Turkish counterpart that the West has not met Russia's demands for an extension.



Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov complained to his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, in a phone call that conditions have not been met. These include dismantling sanctions that prevent Russia's exports of grain and fertilizers, Lavrov's ministry said on Sunday.



The 2022 summer grain deal, brokered by Turkey and the United Nations, is due to expire on July 17.



The agreement ended a months-long Russian naval blockade of Ukrainian Black Sea ports. The United Nations has called on all parties to extend the agreement to ensure global food security.



The two diplomats also spoke about the controversial handover of Ukrainian commanders of the Azov regiment who had been released from Russian captivity - on the condition that they not return home and take part in the fighting, Russia's Foreign Ministry said.



According to Russian sources, the ministers reaffirmed the need for close cooperation, notwithstanding the irritation in Moscow over the return of the Azov commanders. The familiar character of relations between Moscow and Ankara should be consolidated, they said.



At the same time, Lavrov pointed out to Fidan the "destructive course of continuing the delivery of military equipment to the Kiev regime" during the talks.



