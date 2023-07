Greece's new government gets vote of confidence

Greece's new government, led by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, received a vote of confidence from parliament on Saturday.

In the 300-seat chamber, 158 deputies of the ruling New Democracy party voted in favor of Mitsotakis' proposed government, formed after the country's general elections on June 25.

Speaking in parliament before the vote, Mitsotakis said his party's election victory would herald major change for Greece, with his government aiming to boost welfare.