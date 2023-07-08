Berlin approves arms exports to Saudi Arabia again

The German government has approved minor deliveries of military equipment to Saudi Arabia in the first half of 2023 once again, despite far-reaching export restrictions.



Up to June 30, three export licences with a total value of €893,550 ($980 million) were granted, the Economy Ministry said in response to an inquiry by a lawmaker of the country's Left Party.



The licences had exclusively concerned joint projects with EU and NATO partners, the ministry clarified.



Germany's previous conservative-led coalition government under former chancellor Angela Merkel largely stopped arms exports to the Gulf state. Saudi Arabia is subject to heavy international scrutiny because of its involvement in the Yemen war and the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018.



However, the coalition allowed exceptions for joint projects with alliance partners and repeatedly made use of this facility. The practice is being continued by Germany's more left-leaning coalition government of the SPD, Greens and FDP under Chancellor Olaf Scholz.



In its first year in power last year, it approved the delivery of defence equipment worth €44.2 million to Saudi Arabia - the most since 2018. In the first half of 2023, approvals decreased significantly again.













