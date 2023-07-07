Death toll after rocket attack on Ukrainian city of Lviv rises to 10

The number of dead after a Russian rocket attack on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv has risen to 10.



The 10th fatality - the body of a woman - was recovered from the rubble of an apartment building on Friday morning, Mayor Andriy Sadovyi announced on Telegram.



According to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, 42 people were injured, including three children, in the missile attack in a residential area on Wednesday night.



The upper floors of a large apartment block with several entrances were completely destroyed by the missile strike, as could be seen on videos. According to official reports, a total of 35 buildings were damaged.



A two-day period of mourning was declared in the city.



Sadovyi spoke of the heaviest attack on the civilian infrastructure of Lviv since the beginning of the full-scale Russian war on Ukraine more than 16 months ago.



Russia attacked Lviv with Kalibr cruise missiles, which were fired from the Black Sea, the Ukrainian air force announced. The air defence had been able to destroy seven out of 10 Russian missiles, it said.



Lviv is only about 70 kilometres east of the border with Poland. The city, which originally had 720,000 inhabitants, is also home to many refugees from the embattled areas in eastern Ukraine.













