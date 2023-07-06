Man handcuffs himself to gates of Buckingham Palace in London

A man handcuffed himself Thursday to the gates of Buckingham Palace, according to police.

The incident took place at 5.23 p.m. local time when the man, believed to be in his 30s, approached the gates of Buckingham Palace and handcuffed himself, Westminster Police said in a statement on Twitter.

Police officers approached the man "who began threatening to harm himself," said the statement.

"Police are trying to speak to the man & bring the situation to a swift conclusion to ensure his safety and welfare," said police, adding London Ambulance Service is also at the scene.