Swedish woman spends thousands of dollars on plastic surgery to resemble real-life Barbie doll

A Swedish woman named Alicia Almira
claims to have spent approximately $127,280 on plastic surgery over the past decade with the aim of resembling a real-life Barbie doll
.
Almira, who quit her high-paying PR job
to pursue a full-time "bimbo" lifestyle
, has undergone numerous procedures including two breast augmentations, rhinoplasty, forehead and facial fillers, Botox, and thread lifts. She describes her desired look as a "plastic, fantastic over-enhanced sex doll
" and admits that she finds the surgeries addictive.
Despite the significant costs, Almira has no plans to stop and sees surgery as an integral part of her transformation into a bimbo
. She believes that there is no perfection and sees plastic surgery
as a means of evolving and becoming more plastic each year.
Almira identifies as an "anti-feminist"
and supports traditional gender roles, considering it a woman's role to please her man and fulfill the role of a "trophy wife
." She founded "The Bimbo Movement
" in 2016 to destigmatize hyper-feminine and hyper-sexual plastic aesthetics.
While Almira has faced criticism
and trolling from internet users, she enjoys trolling back and remains proud of her plastic and bimbo identity
. However, she states that she would not impose her lifestyle on her own child but would support her daughter if she chose to undergo similar procedures.