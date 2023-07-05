Swedish woman spends thousands of dollars on plastic surgery to resemble real-life Barbie doll

 Contact Us
A Swedish woman named Alicia Almira has recently made claims about her extensive plastic surgery journey. According to her, she has spent around $127,280 over the course of the last ten years in an attempt to transform herself into a real-life Barbie doll. Almira left her successful PR job to pursue a full-time lifestyle as a self-proclaimed "bimbo."

Published July 05,2023
Almira, who quit her high-paying PR job to pursue a full-time "bimbo" lifestyle, has undergone numerous procedures including two breast augmentations, rhinoplasty, forehead and facial fillers, Botox, and thread lifts. She describes her desired look as a "plastic, fantastic over-enhanced sex doll" and admits that she finds the surgeries addictive.



Despite the significant costs, Almira has no plans to stop and sees surgery as an integral part of her transformation into a bimbo. She believes that there is no perfection and sees plastic surgery as a means of evolving and becoming more plastic each year.

Almira identifies as an "anti-feminist" and supports traditional gender roles, considering it a woman's role to please her man and fulfill the role of a "trophy wife." She founded "The Bimbo Movement" in 2016 to destigmatize hyper-feminine and hyper-sexual plastic aesthetics.



While Almira has faced criticism and trolling from internet users, she enjoys trolling back and remains proud of her plastic and bimbo identity. However, she states that she would not impose her lifestyle on her own child but would support her daughter if she chose to undergo similar procedures.