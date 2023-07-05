 Contact Us
News World China resolutely opposes U.S. military sales to Taiwan

China's defense ministry stated on Wednesday that it strongly opposes the United States' arms sales to Taiwan and has conveyed its firm objections to Washington.

Reuters
Published July 05,2023
"The United States has ignored China's core concerns, violently interfered in China's internal affairs and deliberately pushed up tensions in the Taiwan Strait," spokesperson Tan Kefei said in a statement.

The U.S. State Department had approved the potential sale of ammunition and logistics support to Taiwan in two separate deals valued at up to $440 million, the Pentagon said last week.