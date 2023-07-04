Russian journalist Elena Milashina hospitalized after brutal attack in Chechnya

A well-known Russian journalist has been hospitalized following a violent attack in Chechnya.

Elena Milashina, a writer and reporter, was subjected to a brutal assault by a group of assailants during her visit to the Russian republic.

Human rights organization Memorial described her injuries, including broken fingers, loss of consciousness, and extensive bruising.

Photos showing Milashina's injuries were released by the Committee Against Torture, highlighting the severity of the incident.

Independent news outlet Novaya Gazeta, where Milashina is employed, confirmed the assault and revealed that she had traveled to Chechnya to attend the sentencing of Zarema Musayeva, whose children were exiled due to opposition against Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.







