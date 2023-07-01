 Contact Us
France experiences another night of widespread unrest | Thousands of cars burned again on fourth night of riots

France experienced another night of widespread unrest, marked by riots and destructive acts. According to the Interior Ministry of France, more than 1,350 cars were set on fire, and a total of 2,560 fires were reported on public roads.

Published July 01,2023
A fourth night of riots rocked France with over 1,350 cars set on fire and a total of 2,560 fires occurred on public roads, France's Interior Ministry said on Saturday.



The unrest was triggered by Tuesday's fatal shooting of a 17-year-old driver by police during a traffic check in the Paris suburb of Nanterre.

Across France, some 45,000 police officers were deployed on Friday night, including special units.



According to the authorities, 31 police stations were attacked.

Nearly 1,000 people were arrested overnight, despite the massive security presence and the closing of transport lines, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin told reporters on Saturday morning.



Despite incidents of looting, vandalism and clashes with police, the violence was of "much less intensity" than the previous night, Darmanin said.