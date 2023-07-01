France experiences another night of widespread unrest | Thousands of cars burned again on fourth night of riots

A fourth night of riots
rocked France
with over 1,350 cars set on fire and a total of 2,560 fires occurred on public roads, France's Interior Ministry said on Saturday.
The unrest was triggered by Tuesday's fatal shooting of a 17-year-old driver by police during a traffic check in the Paris
suburb of Nanterre.
Across France
, some 45,000 police officers
were deployed on Friday night, including special units.
According to the authorities,
31 police stations were attacked.
Nearly 1,000 people were arrested overnight, despite the massive security presence
and the closing of transport lines, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin
told reporters on Saturday morning.
Despite incidents of looting, vandalism and clashes
with police, the violence was of "much less intensity" than the previous night, Darmanin said.