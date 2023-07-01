France experiences another night of widespread unrest | Thousands of cars burned again on fourth night of riots

A fourth night ofrockedwith over 1,350 cars set on fire and a total of 2,560 fires occurred on public roads, France's Interior Ministry said on Saturday.The unrest was triggered by Tuesday's fatal shooting of a 17-year-old driver by police during a traffic check in thesuburb of Nanterre.Across, some 45,000were deployed on Friday night, including special units.According to the31 police stations were attacked.Nearly 1,000 people were arrested overnight, despite the massiveand the closing of transport lines, Interior Ministertold reporters on Saturday morning.Despite incidents of looting,with police, the violence was of "much less intensity" than the previous night, Darmanin said.