Congress demands answers to reported suspension of US envoy for Iran

The chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee has requested additional details regarding the suspension of President Joe Biden's special envoy for Iran, Rob Malley, after Malley disclosed that his security clearance was revoked by the US government.

Congressman Michael McCaul expressed concern about the Department's failure to inform Congress, emphasizing the need for transparency and a comprehensive explanation of the circumstances surrounding Malley's clearance suspension and the Department's statements to Congress.

"The Department's failure to inform Congress of this matter demonstrates at best a lack of candor, and at worst represents deliberate and potentially unlawful misinformation," Congressman Michael McCaul said in a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken. "Given the gravity of the situation, it is imperative that the Department expeditiously provide a full and transparent accounting of the circumstances surrounding Special Envoy Malley's clearance suspension and investigation and the Department's statements to Congress regarding Special Envoy Malley," he added.

Malley, who was appointed by Biden to lead efforts in reviving the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, has faced criticism for his perceived lenient approach towards Tehran. Recent developments, including the White House National Security Council taking charge of indirect talks with Iran, have raised questions about Malley's future.

Initially, officials stated that Malley was on leave for personal reasons, but later reports revealed that he was placed on unpaid leave, leading to surprise among officials.

While CNN reported an investigation into Malley for mishandling classified information, Malley expressed confidence in his innocence and withdrawal of security clearance.

The State Department initially indicated that Malley remained in his role, but later confirmed his leave and replacement by Abram Paley. Congressman McCaul has requested a public hearing and classified briefing to understand the latest updates on Iran talks from Paley and Brett McGurk, the NSC's Middle East chief.













