Gardener dies from severe injuries after accidental penile severing while mowing lawn

In Nong Bua Lamphu, northern Thailand, a tragic incident occurred where a man lost his life due to a work-related accident.



According to local and British media reports, the 39-year-old, identified as Praditsin Chuypad, bled to death after a piece of metal broke off while he was working and struck his groin, severing his penis.



Praditsin Chuypad was performing lawn trimming duties in a park on Wednesday when the incident took place. Police officers discovered his lifeless body, noting a significant wound in the crotch area with blood-soaked trousers.



It appears that the piece of metal had severed an artery, leading to fatal bleeding. When first responders removed the clothing, they discovered that his penis was also severed.



During the investigation, authorities found two blades near the body: one designed for conventional grass trimmers and another a grinding wheel typically used with an angle grinder for metalwork. The grinding wheel had shattered into multiple pieces.



The exact details of the construction and how the grinding wheel became a lethal projectile are still unclear. However, it is evident that Praditsin Chuypad's lack of caution resulted in this tragic accident, costing him his life.



In an interview with "Thaiger," the park manager, Waen Visetsakda (72), stated that Praditsin Chuypad had been assigned to work on the property starting Monday, with the task expected to be completed on Wednesday, the day of the accident.



There are indications that time pressure may have driven Praditsin Chuypad to resort to a makeshift solution in an attempt to save time.



"ThaiRath" spoke to the victim's uncle, Narongsak Laketago (56), who mentioned that his nephew had been working as a gardener from a young age. He had been warned multiple times against using the metal discs, but unfortunately, he chose to disregard those warnings.









