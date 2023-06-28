Moscow: Scholz and Macron not serious about Ukraine talks with Putin

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused Germany and France of not taking serious steps to initiate a dialogue on Ukraine with Moscow.



The West has so far made "no serious proposals at all," Lavrov said on Russian state television on Wednesday, Russian state news agency TASS reported.



German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron have been "threatening" to call President Vladimir Putin for months, Lavrov said. "But if you want to call, just call - why announce it publicly?"



Relations between Berlin and Moscow have deteriorated since the war against Ukraine began. Germany supports Ukraine in its defence with weapons and demands the withdrawal of Russian troops from there.



In a newspaper interview in May, Scholz said that he wanted to resume talks with Putin "in due course," but did not specify a date.



