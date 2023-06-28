Australian defence minister in Solomon Islands for security talks

Australia's Defence Minister Richard Marles attends a joint news conference with France's Foreign and Defence ministers at the Quai d'Orsay in Paris, France, January 30, 2023. (REUTERS File Photo)

Australia's defence minister met the leader of the Solomon Islands, Manasseh Sogavare, on Wednesday to discuss security, on a two-day visit that comes as China takes a bigger role in the Pacific nation's police force.

Sogavare is expected to travel to China next week, he told parliament on Monday. His office said details of the China visit were being finalised.

Richard Marles, on his first visit to the Solomon Islands as Australia's defence minister, wrote on Twitter that he had "a productive meeting" with Sogavare, discussing "the deepening partnership between our two countries, including through regional security, infrastructure, labour mobility and health".

Marles also met members of the Solomon Islands International Assistance Force (SIAF), which includes Australian, Fijian and New Zealand police deployed in 2021 at Sogavare's request to quell anti-government riots.

The force "demonstrates that when the Pacific family works together, we can respond to the peace and security needs of our region", Marles wrote.

Australia is a major aid donor and has a decades-long security relationship with the Solomon Islands.

China has recently stepped up its funding for infrastructure and last year Sogavare signed a security pact with China, raising concern in Canberra and Washington about Beijing's naval ambitions in the strategically located region.

Chinese police have taken an increasing role in training and equipping the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force in recent months, the force has indicated in statements.

The Solomon Islands is hosting the Pacific Games in Honiara in November.

China has funded the regional sporting event and built seven stadiums and other venues and Chinese police have pledged to "continuously support" the Solomon's police "throughout and after" the event.

"Honiara's stability is very important to Solomon Islands especially with the upcoming Pacific Games 2023," the China Police Liaison Team's deputy leader, Xu Qu, said in a statement.

Since May, China has trained police in riot control, combat skills, criminal case investigation, economic crime and route security, and delivered security equipment, police statements show.

























