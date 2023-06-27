Ukraine making 'steady tactical progress' in war: British defense chief

Britain's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace arrives for a cabinet meeting at the FCO in London, Britain September 22, 2020. (REUTERS File Photo)

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told the House of Parliament on Monday that Ukraine is "making gradual but steady tactical progress" with major offensive operations in the south and east of the country.

"As part of their summer campaign to reclaim illegally-occupied territory, Ukraine has already recaptured approximately 300 square kilometers - that's more territory than Russia seized in its winter offensive," said Wallace.

He said Russia had made its own "significant effort to launch an attack" in the Luhansk oblast, noting: "Russia has had some small gains, but Ukrainian forces have prevented a breakthrough.

"In Donetsk oblast, Ukraine has gained impetus in its assaults around Bakhmut; in multiple brigade operations, Ukrainian forces have made progress on the town's north and southern flanks," he added.

Wallace claimed that Ukraine's attacks now "extend over 200 km from Bakhmut to the eastern bank of the Dnipro River," and Russia does not have uncommitted ground forces to counter the multiple threats.

The defense secretary has also updated British weapons used in Ukraine. He specifically mentioned the Storm Shadow missiles, saying they have had a "significant impact" on the war, adding the weapons had been "almost without fault" in attacking Russian logistics.

Ukraine has received substantial economic, humanitarian, and defensive military assistance from Britain since the war began in February last year.

The UK has imposed a wide range of sanctions on Russia, frozen more than £18 billion ($23 billion) in assets, and sanctioned more than 1,550 Russian individuals.