Strange luminous shapes appear in the sky in various parts of Spain

The residents of Spain's Navarra, Catalonia and Aragon were able to observe trails, similar to those left by airplanes, in the sky at night.

In Euskadi they could also be seen in some parts of Vizcaya, although it was more complicated by the clouds that were in place at the time of the event.

The social media was flooded with photos and theories about what those lights that appeared in the sky for a long time could be. Some pointed to the conspiracy of the 'chemtrails', which say that the planes spray citizens with chemicals. Others pointed to Elon Musk as guilty, as reported by El Diario Vasco.

Much@s me estáis escribiendo sobre una curiosa nube que ha aparecido en el cielo hoy al anochecer. No solo se ha visto sobre #Pamplona (en la imagen sobre el Museo de Navarra), @MeteoZGZ también la ha observado en Tolouse.Tengo mis dudas sobre que puede ser. Se agradece más info. pic.twitter.com/dj15KgqsrL — Arnaitz Fernández (@Armeteo) June 26, 2023

The explanation is that it is a missile test of the General Directorate of Armaments of France. These tests —which are scheduled for June 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30— began around 10:00 p.m. on Monday night, so they could be visible in clear areas.

To carry out these tests, an area of 2,000 kilometers in the Bay of Biscay has been delimited. Populations near the sea will be able to see these supersonic missile launches in their skies, which leave this trail of light in their wake.