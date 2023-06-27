Putin: Russian army and people distanced from mutineers

 Contact Us
During an address on Tuesday, President Vladimir Putin spoke to approximately 2,500 members of Russia's security forces, National Guard, and military units. He emphasized the unity between the people and the armed forces in their opposition to rebel mercenaries involved in the failed mutiny that occurred on Saturday.

Published June 27,2023
At the gathering, held on a square in the Kremlin complex, Putin was joined by Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, whose dismissal the mercenary fighters of the Wagner group had demanded during their mutiny and march towards Moscow.

Putin requested a minute of silence to honour Russian military pilots who were killed during the mutiny.