Erdoğan vows to devote all energies to meeting demands of Turkish nation

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan delivered a video message on the occasion of Eid al-Adha , expressing his heartfelt congratulations to the people. He conveyed gratitude for the blessings of health, peace, and well-being during this festive time.



Erdoğan emphasized the significance of Eid-al-Adha as a time of unity, solidarity, and eternal brotherhood for the nation and the Islamic world.

Acknowledging the challenging period following the earthquakes on February 6, Erdoğan expressed his belief that Eid al-Adha would strengthen the spirit of brotherhood among citizens.



He extended his condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the disaster and assured them of ongoing efforts to heal the wounds and provide new homes for the earthquake victims.



"The construction and revival activities are progressing swiftly, with the delivery of the first part of the earthquake houses expected to begin in October-November," Erdoğan stressed in his comments.

With the recent elections on May 14 and May 28 concluded, Erdoğan highlighted the opportunity to focus on the country's challenges.



He pledged to dedicate all energy and time to the development of Turkey and meeting the nation's demands.



Expressing gratitude for the strong support and high voter turnout, he emphasized the successful conduct of the elections, which demonstrated Türkiye's commitment to democracy.



Erdoğan pledged to work collaboratively with the cabinet and alliance partners to fulfil the trust placed in them by the nation.



Looking ahead, Erdoğan spoke about the Century of Türkiye, a vision for the future of the republic.



He expressed determination to transform this vision into reality, focusing on progress, social reconciliation, and a brighter future for the country.



Erdoğan conveyed his prayers for the acceptance of the pilgrimage and urged citizens to abide by traffic rules during Eid al-Adha visits.



The Turkish leader concluded the message by extending warm greetings and wishing everyone a blessed Eid-al-Adha.









