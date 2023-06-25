One dead, seven in hospital after Stockholm rollercoaster accident

One person died and several were injured after a rollercoaster derailed in Stockholm's Gröna Lund amusement park on Sunday, the TT news agency reported on the basis of information from the park operators.



Police said later that seven children and adults who were injured had been taken to hospital.



The authorities did not initially give any information on the fatality.



Public broadcaster SVT said a total of 14 people were injured. Rescue workers said a train had derailed and got stuck and people fell out. Others were trapped and had to be rescued from up high, SVT reported.



A helicopter was deployed, and the park was cleared to facilitate rescue work.



A reporter for SVT, who happened to be in the park at the time, reported: "The truck came off the rails and fell. There were people inside."



Gröna Lund spokeswoman Annika Troselius said, "This must not happen. We are all upset and shocked and are focusing on taking care of those affected and our staff."



According to the park operators, the Jetline rollercoaster reaches speeds of up to 90 kilometres per hour over a track running for 80 metres and reaching a height of 30 metres. It was put into operation in 1988.



