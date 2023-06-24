Kremlin announces speech by President Putin

The Kremlin in Moscow has announced a speech by President Vladimir Putin following the armed uprising by Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin.



The head of state will address the public shortly, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the state news agency TASS on Saturday. He did not give details at first.



Prigozhin, who is considered a close ally of Putin, has occupied important military objects in Rostov-on-Don in southern Russia with his private army Wagner, according to his own statements. There was no statement from the Russian Defence Ministry on the matter.



The head of the Russian private army Wagner, who plays a central role in Moscow's war against Ukraine, has openly opposed the military leadership. Prigozhin is being investigated by the authorities in Moscow for calling for an armed uprising.



The domestic intelligence service FSB had called on the Wagner mercenaries to arrest Prigozhin. The Kremlin said that Putin was being kept continuously informed about the situation.



Security precautions were significantly expanded in the Russian capital. During the night, military vehicles were on the move in the city centre.















