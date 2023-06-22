UKRAINES FIRST LADY OLENA ZELENSKA CRIES VERY OFTEN

News World Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska cries 'very often'

The wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed her emotional distress and shared that she often finds herself in tears due to the Russian war of aggression against her home country.

In comments published on Thursday Olena Zelenska told the Spanish newspaper El Mundo that "today, in this interview, I might cry again. It happens to me very often."



"After all, I am a human being, I have feelings and I cry," the 45-year-old said.



She told the Spanish newspaper that it had been even worse for her immediately after the Russian attack on Ukraine in February last year. "In the first days of the war, every attack hit me very hard. Even at official events I cried," she said. "It's not that I am hardened now, but I have to make every effort to finish the story."







