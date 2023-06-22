West’s hypocrisy on Titan submarine vs. refugee boat

Irregular migrants set off with a hope to reach Europe. Unfortunately, some of them drowned and died on this difficult journey.



On the one hand, the immigrants left to die by Greece on their way to Europe to live a better life, on the one hand, the disappearance of 5 people as a result of the trip to the wreck of the Titanic, with a submarine that they paid 250 thousand dollars...



Both events are important and should be on the agenda of the world.



There are only 5 days between these events.



So how much importance was given to which event; Is it the disappearance of 5 rich people or the loss of life of more than 500 immigrants on their journey to hope?... Actually, we all know the answer very well.



Let's talk about the sinking boat that carried 750 immigrants and the death of hundreds of immigrants.



On June 14, off the coast of Greece, the boat carrying irregular migrants capsized.



It is said that there are 750 people on this boat, but the European Union has announced that the number of people on the boat has not been confirmed yet.



Only 104 immigrants were saved from this disaster. Currently, 82 people are said to have died and more than 500 are missing. It is feared that the death toll will rise.



Ylva Johansson, the member of the European Union (EU) Commission responsible for internal affairs, said that the migrant boat disaster could be the biggest tragedy in the Mediterranean.



Boat crash survivors blame the Greek Coast Guard.



On June 19, a submarine carrying tourists to the wreckage of the Titanic, which crashed into the iceberg in 1912 and sank, disappeared 1 hour and 45 minutes after the dive.



The ongoing search and rescue operations have unfortunately not yielded any positive news thus far. Concerns are rising as it is believed that the submarine's oxygen supply may have been depleted. Among the five individuals on board the missing submarine are a billionaire, business people, a pilot, and the owner of the company.



Even the smallest details about the Titanic submarine, from how reliable it is to what material it is made of, how durable, how many people can fit, its depth and capacity, have been the subject of the news.



Upon examining the Instagram account of the British broadcaster BBC, it is evident that 7 out of the last 12 posts are related to the missing Titan submarine.



Countries such as the U.S. and France sent ships, search robots and rescue systems for the missing submarine. All developments were followed moment by moment and transferred to the audience.

WHAT ABOUT THE MIGRANT BOAT THAT SANK OFF THE COAST OF GREECE?



There were several reports the day it sank. The news was updated as the death toll rose. In fact, it was the numbers that changed, not the people, that the West cared about.



The United Nations was on the agenda a bit because it made the statement: "This incident should be investigated".



However, no special content was prepared for social media.



While 1000 people were fighting for their lives, the Western media did not question whether this boat was big or safe enough, or if the search for more than 500 people is continuing.



Neither of these questions were asked, nor were on Western media's agenda.



The West continues to ignore the deaths of refugees navigating treacherous Mediterranean waters.































