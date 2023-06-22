Two men sentenced to life imprisonment for gang-raping British girl in Greece

Two individuals have been sentenced to life imprisonment for the gang rape of a British woman while she was sunbathing in Greece.



The incident occurred in July 2022 on a beach in Rethymno, a city located in the northern part of Crete. At the time, the victim was 18 years old. The identities of the perpetrators, aged 27 and 24, have not been disclosed.



According to reports, the men approached the British woman while she was relaxing on a sunbed and proceeded to carry out the horrific assault.



During the trial at the Rethymno court, the young tourist tearfully recounted the ordeal, describing how the two men held her down and raped her, as stated in Protothema.



Immediately after the assault took place on the Greek island, the victim reported the rape to the authorities. Detectives swiftly launched an investigation, leading to the identification and subsequent arrest of the two suspects.





