MARK ZUCKERBERG RESPONDS TO ELON MUSKS CAGE FIGHT CHALLENGE: SEND ME THE LOCATION

In response to Musk's tweet suggesting a "cage match," Zuckerberg has expressed his willingness to participate, stating, "Send me location." The ongoing back-and-forth on social media between the two billionaires has fueled speculation and anticipation. The challenge comes in a light-hearted manner, and it remains to be seen whether the proposed "cage match" will actually take place.

Published June 22,2023
Mark Zuckerberg has accepted Elon Musk's challenge for a "cage match" after months of online banter between the two tech moguls.

Musk, the owner of Twitter, issued the challenge following the announcement of Zuckerberg's plans to develop a text-based social media platform to rival Twitter on his Meta-owned Instagram.

In response to Musk's tweet, Zuckerberg took to Instagram and wrote, "Send Me Location," indicating his willingness to engage in the cage match. Musk, undeterred, suggested the Vegas Octagon as the location for the bout and humorously mentioned his signature move, "The Walrus," where he lies on top of his opponent doing nothing.

Musk, who has a background in martial arts including Kyokushin karate, taekwondo, judo, and brief exposure to Brazilian jiu-jitsu, has previously shared a photo of himself sparring with a sumo wrestler, albeit resulting in a back injury.

Zuckerberg, on the other hand, has showcased his jiu-jitsu skills in a viral Instagram post in May. The tech magnate surprised many by winning gold and silver medals in a Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournament and credited his training with the Guerrilla Jiu Jitsu team.

This isn't the first time Musk has challenged someone publicly. In March, he jokingly called for a "single combat" with Russian President Vladimir Putin, sparking a feud with some Kremlin officials. However, it remains to be seen if the cage match between Zuckerberg and Musk will actually materialize.