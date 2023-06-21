News World EU chief Von der Leyen: Frozen Russian assets will rebuild conflict-ravaged Ukraine

On Wednesday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that a proposal will be presented in the coming weeks to suggest using frozen Russian assets to provide support for Ukraine within the European Union. This proposal aims to utilize these frozen assets as a means of assisting Ukraine in its efforts.

The European Commission will put forward a plan to do so before the summer break, von der Leyen said while attending a conference on Ukrainian reconstruction in London.



She said frozen Russian assets should be used "because the perpetrator has to be held accountable."



The Ukraine Recovery Conference, which is being held in London on Wednesday and Thursday, is supposed to lay the foundations for rebuilding Ukraine from the destruction of the ongoing Russian invasion.



The focus is on how private-sector companies can be encouraged to invest in the country and help rebuilt its economy.











