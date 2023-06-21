AT LEAST 35 MIGRANTS DROWN AFTER DINGHY SINKS EN ROUTE TO SPAINS CANARY ISLANDS - NGO

 Contact Us
At least 35 migrants drown after dinghy sinks en route to Spain's Canary Islands - NGO

According to the migration-focused NGO Walking Borders, at least 35 individuals have tragically drowned while on a dinghy attempting to reach Spain's Canary Islands.

Published June 21,2023
A source in Spanish maritime rescue service told Reuters that a child had died and 24 people were rescued from the sinking dinghy in a Moroccan-led rescue operation carried out some 88 miles to the southeast of Gran Canaria island.

Two organisations focusing on migration, Walking Borders and Alarm Phone, said the dinghy was originally carrying 59 people on board.