One of PKK terrorists neutralized in northern Iraq identified as German citizen

According to information from sources within the Ministry of National Defense , on June 15, a group of terrorists was detected by Turkish Armed Forces (Mehmetçik) in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq.



The terrorists were reportedly preparing for an attack. In response, SİHAs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) were deployed to the region and neutralized the terrorist group.



One of the terrorists killed was identified as Thomas J., known by the codename "Azed Sergeş," and he was a German citizen from Mainburg, Germany. It was discovered that he had joined the ranks of the terrorist organization in Munich.

Security experts have highlighted this incident as evidence that domestic participation in terrorist organizations has significantly decreased.



They also emphasized the importance of international cooperation in the fight against terrorism, as terrorist organizations are now targeting and recruiting young individuals from abroad.

During the Defense Ministers Meeting at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler stated that Türkiye is determined to fight against terrorist organizations such as PKK/YPG/PYD, FETÖ, DEAŞ, Al-Qaeda, and others until the end. He called for full support from all allies in this fight against terrorism.







