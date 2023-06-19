Russia accuses Ukraine of continuing work on ‘dirty nuclear bomb’: Media

Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) on Monday accused Ukraine of continuing work on the creation of a "dirty nuclear bomb," local media reported.

"Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service Sergey Naryshkin said that information has recently appeared indicating that Kyiv may continue to work on the creation of a 'dirty nuclear bomb'," said a statement by the SVR, state news agency TASS reported.

According to the report, the SVR claimed it also received information about an alleged decision by Ukrainian authorities to send a batch of "irradiated fuel" from the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant for processing.

"We hope that the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) and relevant EU structures will pay attention to such actions by Kyiv and strengthen intrusive control over any activity of the Kyiv regime in the nuclear field, especially at the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant and in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone," the statement further said.

It also claimed that Ukraine's potential use of a "dirty nuclear bomb" will have "grave consequences for the life and health of the entire population and ecosystem of Eastern Europe, including the states of the European Union and the Black Sea region," according to the report.

Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on the claims.

Russia made similar claims over the issue in October last year, warning Western countries of a supposed plot by Ukraine to use a "dirty bomb" on its own territory and then blame Moscow.

The Western countries rejected the claims, suggesting they may be meant to lay the groundwork for a Russian ruse along these lines.