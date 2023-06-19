Blood-curdling murder on Greek tourist island of Kos: Half-naked dead body discovered

A tragic and gruesome murder has taken place on the Greek tourist island of Kos. Anastasia Rubinska, a 27-year-old woman, went missing on Monday night, leading to an intensive search effort. Unfortunately, the shocking truth about her fate has now been revealed.



Authorities discovered the lifeless body of the young woman yesterday in a wetland area in the Alykes district. Preliminary estimates suggest that the cause of death was drowning.







However, sources speaking to Kathimerini revealed disturbing details about the condition in which the body was found. The woman's body was reportedly covered with branches, with half of her body placed inside a black bag, while the other half remained exposed.



Further investigations surrounding the discovery of the body have uncovered distressing information. According to reports in Ta Nea, the partially unclothed body of the woman was found wrapped in a sheet from the waist up, inside a large black garbage bag. The body was deliberately concealed with grass to hide it from view.







Scars were discovered on the woman's neck, suggesting possible suffocation. The exact method used to cause her death, whether by manual strangulation or another object, is yet to be determined.



An autopsy will be conducted in Rhodes to establish the precise cause of death.







The main suspect in the murder is a 32-year-old man. The investigation has focused on a house that was under scrutiny, as the young woman was last seen entering the premises but did not leave. The circumstances surrounding this tragic event continue to be investigated.





