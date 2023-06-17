News World Seven injured as hot air balloon erupts in flames in Switzerland

Seven people were injured, some of them seriously, when a hot air balloon caught fire in Switzerland, police said.



The balloon burst into flames shortly after it launched early Saturday morning, sending it falling to the ground from a low altitude.



The injured are four women and three men between the ages of 28 and 62. Three of them sustained serious injuries.



The fire brigade quickly extinguished the flames.



The cause of the accident in Hünenberg was initially unclear.































