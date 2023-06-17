President Erdoğan: We will reduce inflation to single digits

Speaking during the ceremony, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan emphasized the global reach of Turkish exports and said: "Today, even in the most remote corners of the world, if we encounter products with the 'made in Turkey' stamp, it is our exporters who have the largest share in this achievement."



Erdoğan highlighted the remarkable growth of Türkiye's economy by saying: "When we took office 21 years ago, our country was barely managing to sustain itself. However, through solidarity and cooperation with our business community, we have completely transformed this situation. Today, we have become one of the most crucial production hubs globally."



"In terms of exports, 2022 was a year of records for us." Erdoğan said. He announced that goods exports experienced a significant growth of %12.99, reaching a total of $254.2 billion. Additionally, Türkiye's share in global trade rose to %1.02, Erdoğan stated.



President Erdoğan also emphasized the government's determination to tackle the persistent issue of inflation. ''We will reduce the inflation, which has been a headache for us and the whole world for a while, to single digits again. With the elimination of election uncertainty, we have a stronger hand in this regard. The first priority of our new economy staff is the solution of this issue.'' Erdoğan said.





















