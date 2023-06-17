Russia claims it struck 'decision-making center' in Ukraine

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov claimed Saturday that a decision-making center was struck in Ukraine.

"On June 16, the armed forces of the Russian Federation launched a group strike with high-precision long-range sea and air-based weapons at one of the decision-making centers of the armed forces of Ukraine. The target of the strike has been achieved. The designated object is hit," he said at a news conference in Moscow.

Separately, the governor of the Bryansk region, bordering Ukraine, said three drones of a "plane"-type attempted a strike on the Druzhba oil refinery facility.

"At night, the air defense units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation in the Novozybkovsky city district repelled the Ukraine's armed forces attack on the Druzhba oil refinery station. Thanks to the professionalism of our military, three aircraft-type drones were destroyed by air defense systems," Aleksandr Bogomaz wrote on Telegram.

The Druzhba oil pipeline provides supplies to Belarusian refineries and its further transit to Europe.

The pipeline begins in the Russian Samara region, passes through the Bryansk region and goes further to Belarus, Ukraine, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Germany and Hungary.