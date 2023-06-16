Turkish, Dutch, US defense chiefs hold talks on sidelines of key NATO meeting

Türkiye's top defense official held separate talks on Friday with his Dutch and US counterparts on the sidelines of a NATO meeting in Brussels, according to the Turkish National Defense Ministry.

In the meetings, National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler discussed bilateral and regional defense, security, and defense industry cooperation with the Netherlands' Kajsa Ollagren and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, the ministry said in a statement.

Defense Minister Ollagren also "congratulated Minister Güler on his new position and conveyed her wishes for success," it added.

The talks were held on the sidelines of a crucial two-day meeting of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) at NATO Headquarters, chaired by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. The gathering assembled defense ministers from allied countries.

On the first day of the meeting, Güler also met with his Lithuanian, French, and British counterparts, as well as Stoltenberg.