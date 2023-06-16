White House denounces nuclear rhetoric from Putin

 Contact Us
On Friday, the White House criticized the remarks made by Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the potential use of nuclear weapons. However, they clarified that the United States had not made any alterations to its nuclear posture in response to this rhetoric.

Published June 16,2023
The White House on Friday denounced comments from Russian President Vladimir Putin on the possible use of nuclear weapons, but said the United States had made no adjustments to its nuclear posture in response to the rhetoric.

The White House comments came after Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier on Friday that Russia could "theoretically" use nuclear weapons if there was a threat to its territorial integrity or existence, but that it did not need to.

Responding to questions aboard Air Force One, White House deputy press secretary Olivia Dalton also reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to NATO's principle of collective defense.