Chancellor Scholz announces Germany will adopt citizenship reform this year

Germany will reform its citizenship law this year and enable multiple citizenship for immigrants, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday.



Speaking at a news conference in Berlin, Scholz said his coalition government is currently preparing a draft law that will facilitate the naturalization process.



"With the reform, anyone who acquires German citizenship will be able to keep his or her previous nationality," he said, adding that currently, this is the case for nationals from EU member states, and some other countries.



"This is a necessary reform, we are now entering into the finishing straight, and this will be realized within this year," he said.



Over 10 million of Germany's total population of 84 million are foreigners, and many of them do not possess German citizenship, even if they have long been living in the country.



Scholz has repeatedly said that speeding up the process of naturalization would enhance integration and social and political participation.