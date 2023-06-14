Fearless 24-year-old Briton climbs to 123-storey skyscraper in Seoul without safety rope

A daring incident unfolded in Seoul, the capital of South Korea, when a British man named George King-Thompson (24) scaled the facade of the country's tallest skyscraper, the "Lotte World Tower."



Without any safety equipment and wearing only shorts, he climbed to the 73rd floor of the 555-meter-high building, which has a total of 123 floors.

Police spokespersons reported that employees had to use a tether to convince him to stop when he reached the 70th floor. He was subsequently arrested on the spot and taken in for questioning.

This is not the first time George King-Thompson has engaged in such risky activities. In 2018, the French free climber Alain Robert (60), also known as the "French Spiderman," was arrested after climbing the same building, reaching the 75th floor.

George has had encounters with the police before. Two years ago, he was taken into custody in London for attempting to climb the 72-story skyscraper, The Shard. He has also attracted attention in Berlin, where he climbed the facade of the Atrium Tower on Potsdamer Platz last year.

George King-Thompson expressed his enthusiasm for Berlin, stating that the city gives him energy and that he considers it a privilege to be able to climb there. In a daring feat, he climbed the "Molecule Man" sculpture on the Elsenbrücke in Berlin-Friedrichshain, braving freezing temperatures.









