UN political affairs chief to visit Russia on June 15-16

UN political affairs chief Rosemary Di Carlo will pay a two-day visit to Moscow on June 15-16, a spokesperson said Tuesday.

DiCarlo will meet senior officials at the Foreign Ministry and other government representatives to discuss peace and security issues, said Stephane Dujarric.

It "is an opportunity to discuss all issues of concern," he said in response to if the trip has to do with the Black Sea Grain Initiative which expires July 17.

The agreement, initially signed last July in Istanbul by Türkiye, the UN, Russia and Ukraine, aimed to resume grain exports from Ukrainian ports. These exports had been halted due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine that began in February.

On May 18, the deal was extended for an additional 60 days, ensuring the continuation of grain exports under the agreement.

Russia is seeking the removal of obstacles to its fertilizer exports to agree to another extension, including the inclusion of its state-owned Russian Agricultural Bank in the SWIFT international payment system.

Moscow is also demanding the resumption of its ammonia exports via Ukraine.

There are no Western sanctions on Russian exports of food and fertilizer but Russia said banking restrictions and payments impact its exports.