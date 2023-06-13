Putin says Ukraine suffered losses, Ukraine claims frontline gains

Tuesday brought conflicting reports on the front, with Ukraine saying it made gains in its fight to take back territory occupied by Russia, while Moscow said Ukraine had suffered catastrophic losses during its counteroffensive.



The Ukrainian army advanced up to 250 metres in various areas of the eastern Donetsk region, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said on Tuesday via her Telegram channel.



Near the southern port city of Berdyansk, the army liberated an area totalling some three square kilometres, she said.



Meanwhile Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Ukrainian losses were 10 times higher than on the Russian side.



"Not at one section of the front did the enemy succeed," he said.



The statements of both warring parties could not be independently verified. However, international experts have commented on the local successes in Ukraine's counteroffensive.



The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief, Rafael Grossi, warned of an increased risk to the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, which has been under Russian control for more than a year.



"I am very concerned," he told journalists in Kiev on Tuesday. "Quite close to the plant there is active combat," Grossi said.



This increases the mathematical probability that the Ukrainian plant could be hit.



After meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday, Grossi left for Zaporizhzhya.



Grossi and his team want to gain clarity about the water supply to the cooling system at the nuclear power plant after a dam breach on the Dnipro River and the level of the dammed reservoir dropped.



Russia's repeated attacks on civilian areas continued on Tuesday. At least 11 people were killed and 28 injured after a Russian air attack on a residential neighbourhood in the industrial city of Kryvyi Rih in Ukraine's south, regional authorities said on Tuesday as the death toll rose steadily through the course of the day.



Nineteen people have been hospitalized, Serhiy Lysak, the military governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, said on Telegram.



He said a "massive missile attack" hit Kryvyi Rih, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's home town. Air defences were able to repel three cruise missiles, but others hit civilian sites.



Earlier, the head of the local military administration Oleksandr Vilkul, also reported a strike on a five-storey building and wrote that people were likely still buried under the rubble.



Air raid sirens sounded in many other Ukrainian regions.



Kiev faced a barrage of cruise missiles, local authorities said, adding that the city's air defences intercepted all incoming missiles. There were also reports of drone attacks on the eastern city of Kharkiv.



Further south, Russian troops in the Kherson region shelled a church and killed a clergyman, Ukrainian sources said.



The clergyman, 72, was killed in the village of Bilozerka during the attacks on the church grounds, said the head of the Ukrainian President's Office, Andriy Yermak.



A 76-year-old woman suffered injuries, he added. He also published photos of the destruction on his Telegram channel.



The number of flood victims was also rising, a week after the Kakhovka dam was destroyed.



Authorities on the Ukrainian-controlled side of the Kherson region reported 10 dead and 20 injured on Tuesday.



Forty-two people were still missing, the head of the Kherson military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Telegram. On Monday, the Ukrainian authorities said there were six fatalities.



On the Moscow-controlled southern bank of the Dnipro river, the number of dead also rose from eight to 17, according to the Russian authorities in this occupied section of Ukraine.



However, since the occupied places are particularly badly affected by the floods, it is feared that there are in fact many more victims. In particular, information provided by the Russian side is often not independently verifiable.



The destruction of the dam in the town of Nova Kakhovka on June 6 resulted in huge masses of water pouring out of the adjacent reservoir and flooding numerous places, including the provincial capital Kherson.



The European Union announced on Tuesday that it will provide additional loans amounting to €100 million ($108 million) to Ukraine for reconstruction.



"We are determined to bring back life to all the communities in Ukraine that suffer from Russia's aggression," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.



The European Investment Bank (EIB) will lend the money, which is to be used, for example, to restore municipal infrastructure or repair transmission lines for electricity.



The EU has already provided some €70 billion in support for Ukraine and its people since the start of Russia's war of aggression, according to the commission. This includes €2.4 billion in financing from the EIB.



