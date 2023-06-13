Erdoğan extends heartfelt condolences people of Italy over passing of Silvio Berlusconi

 Contact Us
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan conveyed his condolences to the people of Italy for the loss of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi in a heartfelt message shared on his social media account.

Published June 13,2023
Erdoğan's message read as follows: "It is with deep sorrow that I learned about the passing of my dear friend Silvio Berlusconi, the Former Prime Minister of Italy, with whom we have worked closely for many years. I share in the grief of Mr. Berlusconi's family and loved ones, and extend my heartfelt condolences to the entire Italian nation."