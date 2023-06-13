Erdoğan extends heartfelt condolences people of Italy over passing of Silvio Berlusconi

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed his condolences to the people of Italy over the passing of former PM Silvio Berlusconi through a heartfelt post on his social media account.



Erdoğan's message read as follows: "It is with deep sorrow that I learned about the passing of my dear friend Silvio Berlusconi, the Former Prime Minister of Italy, with whom we have worked closely for many years. I share in the grief of Mr. Berlusconi's family and loved ones, and extend my heartfelt condolences to the entire Italian nation."







