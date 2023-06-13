American tourist engages in a fight with a kangaroo at Australian wildlife park

An amusing incident unfolded at a wildlife park in Perth when a spirited kangaroo engaged in a playful boxing match with an American tourist, much to the delight of onlookers.



The kangaroo specifically targeted the visitor, and the brawl was captured on camera, creating a humorous scene.

The encounter began when the kangaroo, identified as a smaller western grey, started following a woman and child at Cohunu Koala Park in Western Australia. A man stepped in between the kangaroo and the woman, initiating an energetic boxing match.





The kangaroo stood tall, swatting at the American tourist with its front paws. The tourist tried to keep the kangaroo at a distance by holding its neck, occasionally defending himself with a leg. However, this only provoked the kangaroo to hop and lunge.



Around 30 seconds into the brawl, a younger man entered the scene, attempting to calm the marsupial, causing a momentary pause in the assault. But the ceasefire was short-lived, as both men walked away from the fight multiple times, yet the kangaroo persisted.



At one point, both men managed to hold one of the kangaroo's front paws, prompting it to rear up on its muscular tail and deliver swift kicks in a sensational display.





After a solid two-minute struggle, a woman, who appeared to be a park staff member, approached the kangaroo and scolded it, pointing a stern finger. Surprisingly, the kangaroo calmed down and ended the fight.



Fortunately, both men and the kangaroo emerged from the brawl without injuries, despite a few successful hits exchanged between them.

A video of the incident gained widespread attention online, with numerous commenters sharing their thoughts. Some praised the man's handling of the situation, considering himself lucky that it was not a larger kangaroo, known as a "big red," which could cause significant harm.





Others commended the man for approaching the situation calmly and confidently, appreciating his kindness and patience in dealing with Australia's national emblem in a non-natural environment.

As expected, there were also plenty of lighthearted jokes made at the man's expense, with one person playfully remarking, "Well done, skippy!"







