Trump dismisses federal indictment as a "distraction" from allegations of Biden bribery
Trump dismisses federal indictment as a "distraction" from allegations of Biden bribery
Published June 12,2023
Published June 12,2023
Former President Donald Trump dismissed the 37-count federal indictment against him on Sunday, claiming it was merely a distraction from the bribery allegations leveled against President Biden.
In an interview with Roger Stone on "The Roger Stone Show," Trump expressed doubt about the timing of the charges, suggesting they were intentionally filed alongside revelations made by Republicans regarding an FBI informant's accusation of Biden's involvement in a $5 million bribery scheme related to Burisma, a Ukrainian company.
Trump labeled the indictment a disgrace and described it as an attempt to cover up alleged crimes by the Biden family.
He criticized his former attorney general, William Barr, for not supporting him in the classified documents case, calling him a coward who failed to fulfill his duties.
Trump also criticized federal prosecutors, referring to them as "thugs" for alleging mishandling of classified documents. He encouraged his supporters to peacefully protest outside the Miami federal court building during his arraignment.
Trump claimed that the country was being taken away from its people and emphasized the need for strength. The first-ever federal case against a sitting or former president was filed on the same day that GOP representatives revealed allegations of bribery involving Burisma and the Bidens.
The indictment against Trump includes various counts related to the retention, concealment, and false statements about national defense information.
The federal authorities allege that Trump stored the documents in different locations at his Mar-a-Lago estate, even displaying sensitive material such as a "plan of attack" against Iran.