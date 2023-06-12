News World Trump dismisses federal indictment as a "distraction" from allegations of Biden bribery

Former President Donald Trump, in an interview with Roger Stone, dismissed the federal indictment he is facing as a distraction from the bribery allegations against President Biden. Trump expressed doubt about the timing of the charges, suggesting it was not a coincidence and aimed at covering up revelations made by Republicans regarding a bribery scheme involving Biden and the Ukrainian company Burisma.

