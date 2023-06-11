SCOTLANDS EX-FIRST MINISTER NICOLA STURGEON ARRESTED IN FUNDS PROBE

Scotland's former first minister Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested as part of an investigation into her party's finances, police officials say.



Police Scotland said the former Scottish National Party (SNP) leader - who had resigned as Scotland's first minister earlier in 2023 after eight years in the top office - is in custody and being questioned by detectives.



"A 52-year-old woman has today, Sunday, June 11, been arrestedas a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party," police said.



The former first minister's arrest comes after her husband Peter Murrell was arrested in April. Murrell and Scottish lawmaker Colin Beattie, who was SNP treasurer at the time, were both released without charge pending further inquiry.



As well as the arrests, searches were carried out at a number of properties, including Murrell and Sturgeon's home - where a police tent was erected in the garden - and at SNP headquarters in Edinburgh.



