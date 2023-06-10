300 evacuated from baths in French spa town after some feel unwell

 Contact Us
Published June 10,2023
Some 300 people were evacuated from the thermal baths in the southern French spa town of Digne-les-Bains in a precautionary measure after some reported feeling unwell.

Thirteen people were brought to hospital for check-ups, the district authorities said.

The spa was closed for a technical checkup after the incident that occurred on Saturday morning.

The incident was likely due to a chlorine gas leak, according to La Provence newspaper.

The spa guests who were taken to hospital had headaches but none were seriously injured, the newspaper reported.