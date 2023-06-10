300 evacuated from baths in French spa town after some feel unwell

Some 300 people were evacuated from the thermal baths in the southern French spa town of Digne-les-Bains in a precautionary measure after some reported feeling unwell.



Thirteen people were brought to hospital for check-ups, the district authorities said.



The spa was closed for a technical checkup after the incident that occurred on Saturday morning.



The incident was likely due to a chlorine gas leak, according to La Provence newspaper.



The spa guests who were taken to hospital had headaches but none were seriously injured, the newspaper reported.



