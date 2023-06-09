UK scrambles fighter jets to intercept Russian aircraft twice in 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, British fighter jets were scrambled twice to intercept several Russian aircraft flying close to NATO airspace, the UK said on Friday.

On Thursday evening, Britain's Royal Air Force Typhoons based at Amari airbase in Estonia and Swedish Air Force Gripens were scrambled to intercept a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft and Su-27 fighter jet flying close to NATO and Swedish airspace, the British Defense Ministry said in a statement.

On Friday morning, British jets were again scrambled to intercept two transport aircraft flying south from mainland Russia towards the Kaliningrad region, the statement added.

"The Russian aircraft were not complying with international norms by failing to communicate with the relevant Flight Information Regions, however they remained in international airspace and flew in a professional manner," it further said.

The Royal Air Force jets were later re-tasked to intercept two Tupolev Tu-22M bombers and two Su-30 fighter aircraft, also flying south from mainland Russia over the Gulf of Finland and the Baltic Sea.

"These intercepts are a stark reminder that the Royal Air Force is always ready to defend our skies and those of our allies, while the coordinated action by several air forces serves as a clear demonstration of the value of our international alliances," British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said in the statement.