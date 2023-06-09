PKK terrorists in misery while ringleaders enjoy a life of luxury

The image of the terrorists, who surrendered to the Turkish security forces, highlighted the dire conditions they had been living in. Health checks conducted on the surrendered terrorists revealed that their intestines had been punctured due to prolonged hunger and malnutrition. This finding pointed to the severe hardships they had endured during their time in hiding.



In addition to the images of the emaciated terrorists, photographs of the ringleader of the bloody-minded PKK terrorist group surfaced, showing them participating in a banquet.



This stark contrast between the miserable lives of the militants and the apparent indulgence of their ringleaders served as a striking portrayal of the disparity within the terrorist organization.

These images shed light on the harsh realities faced by the lower-ranking members of the terrorist group and the potential disparities in treatment and resources within the hierarchy. They provide a glimpse into the complex dynamics and living conditions within the terrorist organization.





The commandos, displaying meticulous and determined operations, penetrated all the terrorists' hideouts and caves, effectively restricting their escape routes. As a result, the terrorists realized their dwindling options and eventually surrendered during the relentless operations of the Turkish Armed Forces.



On June 4, the Ministry of National Defense shared images of two additional terrorists who surrendered in the Claw-Lock Operation region through their social media accounts. Among them was a woman, further highlighting the diverse profiles of the individuals who had the parts in the terrorist organization.



During the operation carried out by the Turkish Armed Forces in Hale Mountain, Mehmetçik (a term used to refer to Turkish soldiers) managed to capture these two terrorists, who were found to be in possession of a significant quantity of handmade explosives and weapons within the cave.



The images of the terrorists, visibly weakened by hunger and struggling to walk, serve as a poignant testament to the neglect they have faced. Medical examinations revealed that one of the surrendered terrorists had suffered intestinal perforation due to prolonged hunger, further emphasizing the harsh conditions they endured.



Despite numerous images depicting the miserable state of the terrorists in the mountains, other photographs obtained from sources revealed that the so-called Executive Council Co-chairman of the PKK/KCK terrorist organization, Cemil Bayık known also as the "Cuma" codename, continued to indulge in lavish feasts with his associates, enjoying hot meals.



It was discovered that one of the terrorists who surrendered had been deceived while living with their family in the capital city of Syria, while the other had been recruited in the capital of a European country before joining the organization.



These revelations shed light on the deceptive tactics employed by the terrorist organization to recruit individuals from various backgrounds.





