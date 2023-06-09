 Contact Us
News World Kyiv: Intercepted phone call proves Russia was behind explosion at Kakhovka dam

Kyiv: Intercepted phone call proves Russia was behind explosion at Kakhovka dam

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has announced that it intercepted a telephone call that allegedly proves a Russian sabotage group was responsible for the explosion at the Kakhovka dam. The SBU shared a brief audio clip of the conversation on its Telegram channel, in which two men can be heard discussing the dam.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published June 09,2023
Subscribe
KYIV: INTERCEPTED PHONE CALL PROVES RUSSIA WAS BEHIND EXPLOSION AT KAKHOVKA DAM

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) claims to have intercepted a telephone call that provides evidence of a Russian sabotage group being responsible for the explosion at the Kakhovka dam.

The SBU shared a brief audio clip on its Telegram channel, featuring a conversation between two individuals discussing the dam.

According to the SBU, one of the men in the conversation, identified as a Russian soldier, stated, "They [the Ukrainians] didn't strike it. That was our sabotage group. They wanted to, like, scare [people] with that dam."

The man further mentioned that the plan did not unfold as intended and that the outcome surpassed their initial expectations.

The SBU did not disclose additional information regarding the conversation or provide further context surrounding the incident.