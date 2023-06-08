United States has ‘intact’ non-human craft - UFO whistblower

A bombshell claim has been made by an Air Force veteran, suggesting that the US government possesses recovered materials that could serve as evidence of unidentified flying objects (UFOs).



According to David Charles Grusch, a former member of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and National Reconnaissance Office, the government is deliberately concealing these findings from the public.



In interviews with various news outlets, Mr. Grusch revealed intriguing details about these alleged crafts. He described them as "non-human origin technical vehicles" or spacecraft of exotic origin, some of which had landed or crashed. As the senior technical adviser for Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) analysis at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, Mr. Grusch possessed Top Secret/Secret Compartmented Information clearance, as reported by The Debrief.



Having also served as a senior intelligence officer in the National Reconnaissance Office, Mr. Grusch brought 14 years of intelligence experience to his role on the UAP task force. However, he claims that despite his position, he was denied access to a materials recovery program that involved physical evidence of these crafts. He expressed his initial disbelief but later found that several senior intelligence officers confided in him about their involvement in such a program.



Mr. Grusch disclosed that he had prepared numerous briefs on UFOs for Congress. However, last year, he decided to share classified information and data regarding the materials recovery program, believing that it had been shielded from proper congressional oversight.



In a document provided to The Debrief, an unclassified version stated that Mr. Grusch possesses direct knowledge that UAP-related information is deliberately withheld or concealed from Congress, impeding legitimate congressional oversight of the UAP program.



Alleging retaliation for disclosing this confidential information, Mr. Grusch has filed a whistleblower complaint. He claims that he suffered adverse consequences as a result. The Intelligence Community Inspector General, having found Mr. Grusch's complaint to be "credible" and "urgent" in July 2022, presented a summary to the Director of National Intelligence, Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, according to Mr. Grusch.



With the revelation of these alleged cover-ups, Mr. Grusch hopes to provoke an "ontological shock" and foster a global reassessment of priorities, presenting a unifying issue for nations around the world.







