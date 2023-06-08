Cruel family crime in U.S. | Mother and daughter dismember grandma and throws body on grill in Maryland

Candace Craig (44) and Salia Hardy (19) are facing shocking allegations of killing and dismembering their mother and grandmother, Elizabeth Craig († 71). Disturbing details from court documents reveal that they even went as far as burning parts of her body on a grill.



Upon receiving a report, authorities arrived at the family home in Landover, Maryland, where they were immediately greeted by a pungent odour of decomposition, as reported by various sources including the Washington Post.



Police officers discovered a basement covered in blood spatter, along with a chainsaw containing tissue debris and three garbage bags filled with human remains. Both the mother and daughter were promptly arrested and are currently held in custody without bail.



Salia Hardy, the 19-year-old, has provided testimony regarding the allegations. She claims to have overheard a heated argument between her mother and grandmother on May 23. During the dispute, the grandmother allegedly threatened to report her daughter for credit card fraud.



According to Salia Hardy, she discovered the body the following day. Together with her mother, Candace Craig, they proceeded to dismember the 71-year-old and burned certain parts on the grill.



The prosecuting attorney involved in the case described it as unlike any other, stating in a press release that the gruesome act is beyond disturbing and the facts surrounding it are absolutely incomprehensible.



Candace Craig will soon face murder charges in court, although she denies any involvement in the crime. Her daughter, Salia, has been charged with aiding and abetting.



The killer duo came to the attention of the police after a concerned family member contacted the authorities. The caller grew worried after not seeing Elizabeth Craig for several days.



Officially, Elizabeth Craig is considered missing until the results of the autopsy are available.





