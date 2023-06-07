Russian defence minister tells military contractor to speed up production

 Contact Us
Published June 07,2023
A still image from video shows Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu during a teleconference with the country's high-ranking military in Moscow, Russia May 30, 2023. (REUTERS File Photo)

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has ordered military contractor Almaz-Antey to speed up the time it takes to launch new production facilities to manufacture air defence systems, his ministry said on Wednesday.

Almaz-Antey makes air defence missile systems like the S-300 and S-400 which are used to shoot down aircraft and ballistic and cruise missiles.

"The products manufactured by Almaz-Antey Corporation are in demand and show high efficiency in the special military operation area," Shoigu said on a visit to one of the company's plants.

Russia calls its military campaign in Ukraine a "special military operation".

The same defence ministry statement cited a top official at Almaz-Antey as saying the corporation was delivering its products ahead of schedule.