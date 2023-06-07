Serbian president announces snap parliamentary elections

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced snap parliamentary elections Wednesday.

He said it is clear that early parliamentary elections will be held but did not announce a date.

After Prime Minister Ana Brnabic resigns from the assembly, he must offer the mandate to someone else within the next 30 days, he said.

"This means that we are soon going to dissolve the Serbian parliament because there are deadlines," said Vucic "When it is established that there is no majority in the Assembly of Serbia, if there is none, it is possible for someone else to make the majority, if it turns out that this is not possible, since if Ana Brnabic resigns, the Serbian Progressive Party will not want a new mandate, it is understandable."

The snap elections would mean voters will head to the polls for the third time in four years.

Vucic and the government were under pressure in recent weeks after two mass shootings in the national capital of Belgrade.

Thousands were protesting on the streets, demanding Vucic's resignation.