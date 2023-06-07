Russia accuses Ukraine of blowing up key ammonia pipeline, says it will take 1-3 months to repair it

Moscow said Wednesday that a Ukrainian "sabotage" group had blown up the Togliatti-Odesa pipeline that Russia used to export ammonia before the start of the offensive.

"A Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group blew up the Togliatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline" near the village of Masyutovka in the northeastern Kharkiv region on Monday evening, the Russian defence ministry said, adding that civilians had been injured.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that it would take one to three months to repair the damaged Togliatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline.

Moscow earlier accused "Ukrainian saboteurs" of blowing up a section of the pipeline in Kharkiv region. Ukraine says the pipeline has come under repeated Russian shelling.